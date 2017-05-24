Air New Zealand trials AR headsets for cabin crew to improve service

SINGAPORE: Air New Zealand has provided a sneak peek into what the future of inflight service could look like - flight attendants could be able to tell a passenger's meal preference and even moods, simply by putting on a pair of augmented reality (AR) headset.



The airline announced on Wednesday (May 24) that it has been working with an AR technology firm on a software that collates and feeds flight attendants key customer information through Microsoft's HoloLens headset.



"Data such as a customer’s preferred meal and drinks choice, onward travel and loyalty membership details could be displayed. The programme is even sophisticated enough to detect the emotion of the customer by picking up on visual and audio cues," said Air New Zealand.

Flight attendants of the future could be able to know a passenger's personal details and travel plans without having to utter a word. (Photo: Air New Zealand)

The technology is in a trial stage, and the airline added that this could also allow its cabin crew to move to a paperless inflight system, "presenting added environmental benefits".

Air New Zealand's chief digital officer Avi Golan said the airline has fostered a strong culture of experimentation with new technologies.

"This software is a great example of us collaborating with other partners and exploring how technology could enhance the way our people work as well as the experience they deliver to our customers through greater personalisation," said Mr Golan.