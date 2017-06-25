AirAsia investigating plane that shook 'like a washing machine' mid-air

SYDNEY: AirAsia said on Monday (Jun 26) that it is investigating the cause of the incident involving flight D7 237, which was forced to turn back to Australia on Sunday morning.



The Airbus A330 was about 90 minutes into its journey to Kuala Lumpur with 359 people on board when a problem arose, with one passenger saying that the plane was "shaking like a washing machine".

It landed safely, with Perth Airport reporting a "technical issue".

In a statement on Monday, AirAsia said it is conducting an investigation with engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce.



"The safety of our guests and crew is of utmost importance to us," said the Malaysian low-cost carrier. "We are currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident together with our engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce. We are also cooperating fully with the local aviation authorities."



Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that in Australia, AirAsia Group has regularly passed safety and security audits conducted by the local aviation authorities.

.@AirAsia says it is investigating cause of "incident" that caused flight #D7237 to "shake like a washing machine" & turn back to Perth. pic.twitter.com/sOIdXMFOBm — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) June 26, 2017

The West Australian newspaper cited passengers on Sunday's flight saying that they heard a bang before the plane started shuddering.

"You could tell by the cabin crew's reaction that it was really bad," said Sophie Nicolas, who said she heard a small explosion from the left wing. "It was terrifying."

Another passenger, Brenton Atkinson, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the whole plane started shaking, far more than standard turbulence.

"It was essentially the engine seized up I think, that's what they told us anyway," he said.

"It was literally like you were sitting on top of a washing machine. The whole thing was going. We could see the engine out the window which was really shaking on the wing.

"Once we landed we realised one of the blades had actually come off the turbine."

I thought I might die..... Today was my beginning the trip,but I backed to the Perth due to technical issue.... Anyway I still arrive!!! Thank you God!!! #airasia #perth #flight #tokualalumpur A post shared by saya mae (@maesaya) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

"The pilot identified technical issues, turned around and returned," an airport spokesman told AFP, adding that emergency crews were put on standby but not needed.

The airline suffered its first fatal incident in December 2014, when AirAsia Flight QZ8501 crashed in stormy weather off Indonesia with 162 people on board.

That followed two Malaysia Airlines incidents in the same year which left hundreds dead, raising concerns among some travellers about the safety of the country's carriers.