AirAsia's Tony Fernandes weds South Korean girlfriend in France

SINGAPORE: AirAsia Group chief executive Tony Fernandes has tied the knot with his South Korean girlfriend, Malaysian media reported on Sunday (Oct 15).

According to New Straits Times, Fernandes, 53, and girlfriend Chloe had been dating more than two years before getting married in France’s Cote d’Azur on Saturday.

Chloe, whose last name is only known to her family and close friends, is an actress in her early 30s, according to the Star.

Photos online show Fernandes in a three-piece suit and Chloe in a floor-length, off-shoulder white gown.

New Straits Times reported that the private wedding and dinner was attended by family members, close friends and top officials from AirAsia, including AirAsia chairman and Tune Group chief executive Kamarudin Meranun.

The Star report added that CIMB Group chairman and brother of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Nazir Razak, was the best man.

Advertisement