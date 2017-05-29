AirAsia warns of free ticket scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost carrier AirAsia on Monday (May 29) issued a warning about a social media post claiming to offer free tickets through an online survey.

The scam requires participants to answer several questions to redeem vouchers, the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

"There is also another scam circulating on Facebook, offering 268 free tickets in conjunction with AirAsia's 28th anniversary. Both scams used the AirAsia brand without authorisation and aim to lure the public to participate in it," it said.

The airline said it would not be held liable for any claims pertaining to the false scheme and not hesitate to take legal action against individuals or groups which organise illegal schemes using the AirAsia brand.