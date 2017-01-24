AirAsia X gets clearance to fly to the US

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier AirAsia X has received clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to fly to the United States, it said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 24).

It added that it is the "first Asian low-cost carrier to secure approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to the US".

The airline said it is considering flights to several US states, including Hawaii, as part of its route expansion plans.

"This is a major milestone for AirAsia X. Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific," AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun said.



