Airstrikes in Syria kill Islamic State militants from Malaysia: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian militants, including an Islamic State (IS) group leader, were killed on Friday (Jan 13) following airstrikes in Raqqa, Syria, according to reports by Malaysian media citing Bukit Aman counter terrorism unit deputy director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The leader who was killed has been named as 50-year-old Zainuri Kamaruddin, also known as Abu Talhah, local media reports said.



Zainuri had appeared in a propaganda video by the militant group that threatened the Malaysian government and went viral in May last year.

He is known to have led a Malay-speaking arm of IS known as Katibah Nusantara.

Zainuri's family member said they were informed of his death in the early hours of Saturday by a friend of his in Syria, reported Malay daily Mingguan Malaysia.

The death of the three Malaysian militants brings the number of those killed in Iraq and Syria to 30, Ayob was quoted as saying.