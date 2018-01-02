Almost 400 people evacuated in Johor due to New Year's Day floods

JOHOR BARU: Flash floods brought parts of Johor Baru to a standstill, with at least three districts - Labis, Kota Tinggi and Mersing - being affected after continuous rainfall for two days.

A total of 371 people have been evacuated in Mersing and Kota Tinggi as of 8am on Tuesday (Jan 2), according to a Johor official.

In a previous update at 9pm on Monday, Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said a total of 203 people from 56 families in Mersing, Johor Baru had been evacuated to five temporary relief centres due to floods that hit the district on Monday.

Ayub said the victims comprised residents from Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan and Kampung Air Tawar.

Eleven people from four families were evacuated to the temporary relief centre at Taman Nakhoda Community Hall that was opened at 1.45 pm, 56 people from 18 families to the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Air Papan, which was opened at 4.15 pm, while 57 people from 17 families were sent to the centre Sekolah Kebangsaan Tenglu which was opened at 4.30pm.

A total of 40 people from six families were evacuated to the centre at Kampung Benaung Multipurpose Hall, which was opened at 4.45pm, while 39 people from 11 families were placed at the Endau Area Farmers' Association building which was opened at 5.20pm.

Meanwhile, he said 15 people from six families in Kampung Bukit Raja, Kota Tinggi were still housed at the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Ramunia which was opened at 9am today.

FLOODS ACROSS MALAYSIA

Floods also hit other parts of Malaysia on New Year's Day.

In Kuala Terengganu,, continuous heavy rain in the interior of Dungun district had caused 55 people from 20 families from two villages to be evacuated to two flood relief centres at 5.30pm.



Terengganu Civil Defence Force director Adam A Rahman said 49 victims from 16 families were housed in Kampung Shukor Community Hall, while six others from four families were sheltered at Pasir Raja Community Hall.



"Currently, some areas in Terengganu are still raining, hence the residents in the lowland areas are advised to take extra precaution and stay alert to any changes around them and to obey directives from the authorities," he said.



Meanwhile, Terengganu State Education director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said three primary schools in Dungun and Kemaman were expected to be closed on Tuesday.



"Two affected schools in Dungun are Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Raja which involves 63 students and SK Kampung Shukor (73 students), while a school in Kemaman, SK Padang Kubu is also flooded and it affects 40 students," he said when contacted by Bernama.



Parents were advised to be in touch with the management of their children's respective schools to get more information on the situation of their schooling session, he said.



In Kuantan, the number of flood evacuees in the district had risen to 34 at 9pm on Monday from only 14 earlier.



Director of State Civil Defence Force Zainal Yusof said the victims were housed at two relief centres, the Sri Damai and Pandan 2 community halls.



"The Pandan 2 community hall was opened at 7.15pm to provide shelter to 15 evacuees from eight families in Kampung Pandan 2, while the number of victims at Sri Damai community hall, which was opened at 5pm, had risen to 19 from only seven previously," he said when contacted here.



He said the number of evacuees was expected to continue to be on the rise by midnight tonight following the bad weather condition and the high tide phenomenon.



As such, he reminded the public to be on high alert of the situation, especially those residing in low-lying areas.



In Kinabatangan, the flood situation in five villages in Tongod was showing improvement as the water level in Sungai Penangah continued to drop.



A spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said that as of 9pm on Monday, the number of flood victims remaining at the temporary relief centre at Kampung Penangah Hall had dropped to 302 people from 393 recorded the previous night.



"All the flood victims who are still housed at the temporary relief centre are from five villages namely Kampung Seri Menanti, Batong, Pamanawan, Penangah Dalam and Dewara," he said in a statement on Monday.



On Sunday, 393 residents from around Tongod were forced to evacuate to the relief centre after their houses were inundated by flash floods.