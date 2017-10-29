Ammonia pollution in Johor River from chicken droppings processing plant

JOHOR BARU: The ammonia pollution in the Johor River near Kota Tinggi on Saturday (Oct 28) was caused by a chicken droppings processing factory close to the river.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said the pollution has affected 160,000 users of Semangar water treatment plant who were living in Kulai, Senai, Gelang Patah, Iskandar Puteri, Skudai, Kempas, Taman Sri Austin and Kangkar Pulai.

He said this was the third incident of ammonia pollution and based on Syarikat Air Johor (SAJ) investigation, it was caused by the same party.

“The Department of Environment (DOE) previously did not support the approval in the Preliminary Assessment Site (PAT) to proceed with the project in the area and we also regret that the local Land Office and Veterinary Department did not take stern action over the matter,” he told reporters at the Johor Talent 3 Graduation Ceremony at Warisan Sultan Abu Bakar Complex on Sunday.

He said the chicken droppings processing factory had to be closed immediately in order to ensure such incident does not occur again.

“The DOE does not have any authority to close (the factory) but we have referred the matter to the local Land Office and Veterinary Department for immediate action,” he said.

He added, a meeting regarding the matter would be held on Monday, which would be chaired by the Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj) and related agencies including SAJ, DOE, Land Office and Veterinary Department.

