An unspoilt marine paradise, Timor-Leste has barely tapped its rich tourism potential

DILI, Timor-Leste: War and violence - those are the two things that usually come to mind when Timor-Leste gets mentioned. But since its independence from Indonesia some 14 years ago, the country has enjoyed relative peace and stability save for a brief period of unrest in 2006.

In the last decade or so, the small Southeast Asian nation has enjoyed strong economic growth largely due to gas and oil revenues as well as public expenditure to rebuild the country.



Even so, Timor-Leste continues to be one of the world's poorest countries. And with oil prices registering record-lows, and petroleum reserves fast running out, the country must quickly diversify its economy to avoid heading into another disaster.

There is one potential bright spot - tourism. Largely unspoilt by development, the Island of Timor has a rustic charm hard to find anywhere else in the region. Here are five reasons why discerning travellers would be drawn to the country - and three things you need to know before you go.



1. WHALES AND DOLPHINS GALORE

“From the restaurant, between the months of September and December, we have blue whales, sperm whales, humpback whales, pilot whales and dolphins,” said Danny Lee, a Malaysian Australian who has lived in Timor-Leste for 16 years and owns Ocean View, a seaside restaurant along the coast of Dili, the country’s capital.

The ocean channels to the north of Timor Island plummet more than 3 km deep, and happen to be along a major migratory route for large marine mammals like whales and dolphins that move between the Pacific and Indian oceans.



As a result, these waters have one of the world's highest concentrations of dolphins and whales - many of them protected species - according to researchers from the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

During a 2008 study, in just one day, more than 1,000 individuals, plus possibly as many as 2,000 whales in eight separate pods, were spotted over a 50-km stretch of coast.





Dive site off Atauro Island. (Photo: Desmond Lee/Aquatica Diving Resort)

2. MOST BIODIVERSE WATERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD

Atauro Island, a small island about 25 km long and 9 km wide, sits just 24 km north of Dili. It is home to about 8,000 Timorese people.



According to a 2016 biological survey done by Conservation International, a non-profit environmental organisation headquartered in the United States, the waters around Atauro Island have more species of reef life per site than any other place on the planet.



During the survey period, researchers counted a total of 642 species and saw a maximum of 314 at a single dive site. Among them were several species that were suspected to be entirely new or extremely rare elsewhere.



“I didn’t really have a passion for diving until I came to Timor,” said Mr Lee’s son, Desmond, who moved here five years ago. “I’ve done diving before, but coming here and exploring the waters and realising how good the diving was made me stay and see an opportunity in Timor for tourists and tourism.”



The younger Lee and his wife Jennifer Tan run the Aquatica Dive School and Resort next to the older Lee’s restaurant.







Waters off Timor-Leste are teeming with marine life like this pygmy seahorse. (Photo: Desmond Lee/Aquatica Diving Resort)

3. BEACHES TO CALL YOUR OWN



Jaco Island (sometimes spelt Jako) is an island in the eastern end of the island of Timor. It is low lying, with an area of 11 sq-km fringed by sandy beaches.



“Gorgeous island,” said Kathy Petty from Australia, who owns a beachside hotel in Dili with her husband Bruce Logan. Jaco Island was one of the first places they visited in Timor-Leste when they first landed here seven years ago. “Every beach, every turn we made is stunning.”



The island is uninhabited, so if you make it out here, you would most likely have the whole island to yourself, including its white sandy beaches. However, it is about a six-hour drive from Dili.



Nearer the capital, Areia Branca (Portuguese for “white sands”) and Dollar Beach are popular with locals during the weekends. But there are many other beaches both east and west of Dili. With only about 60,000 visitors a year (and very few of them are tourists), these pristine beaches are often empty.



Note, however, that the southern coast of Timor Island is a haven for large saltwater crocodiles which are regarded as sacred animals by the Timorese. Avoid these waters for obvious reasons.







Saltwater crocodiles are common in the southern coast of Timor-Leste. (Photo: Desmond Lee/Aquatica Diving Resort)

4. MAGNIFICENT VIEW FROM THE TOP OF MOUNT RAMELAU



Mount Ramelau (or Tatamailau, meaning “Grandfather of all” in Tetum - Timor-Leste’s local language) is at the centre of the country’s mountainous interior.



It is the nation’s highest peak at 2,963 metres, surrounded by other mountains that roll out below in every direction.



In 1997 during the Indonesian occupation, a 3-m high statue of the Virgin Mary was erected on the peak, making the hike an annual pilgrimage for locals (97 per cent of whom are Roman Catholics) to commemorate the Annunciation of the saint.



The hike from the trailhead to the summit takes about three hours, and isn’t considered difficult. On a clear day, the entire coastline of the country is visible from the mountain top.



On top of Mount Ramelau is a three-metre tall statue of the Virgin Mary. (Photo: Desmond Lee/Aquatica Diving Resort)

5. RICH HISTORY AND CULTURAL, ETHNIC DIVERSITY



The history of human activity in Timor-Leste goes as far back as 35,000 years! And distinct dialects of the districts and the presence of cave and stone carvings are evidence that people have been living on Timor Island for well over 4,000 years.



Anthropological evidence also suggests that the earliest settlers came from two regions: The southeast coast of India and Sri Lanka, and the Oceanic islands. A third group from southern China and Indo-China, arrived later. In more recent history, the Portuguese reached the coast of Timor around 1515.



The result of this is an ethno-linguistic diversity that is as great as the country’s environmental diversity.



“It’s a really rich experience everywhere you go in Timor,” said Maria Noronha, a Timorese Australian who runs Eco Discovery, a tour agency in Dili.



“We are very different from Indonesia. We've got the influence of Portugal. But at the same time we've got our own culture that has not been wiped out by the Portuguese or by the Indonesian influence.



"We’ve absorbed what they had to offer and I think we mixed it a little bit… and made it this special place.”



THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO



While Timor-Leste certainly has plenty to offer the intrepid traveller, there are some things you should know before you leave, to avoid getting sorely disappointed.



1. TIMOR-LESTE IS A WORK IN PROGRESS



Being such a young nation with limited resources, there were (and still are) many teething problems that the Timorese government needed to fix. Understandably, building infrastructure catering to tourists has not been a priority.



Desmond Lee, his father Danny Lee and wife Jennifer Tan. The family owns and runs the Ocean View Restaurant and Aquatica Diving Resort in Dili. (Photo: Ray Yeh)

Mr Lee, who was among the first foreigners to set up businesses in Timor-Leste post-independence, said: “Our airport needs to be upgraded. Currently it has a very short runway (which) won’t enable big aircraft to land. We need better training for the airport staff.



"And we need more hotels, more restaurants. When the tourists come here there’s not enough entertainment for them. What can they do? So very quickly they get bored.”

On the other hand, tour operators like Ms Noronha wouldn’t mind keeping things a little more basic and raw. “I like the challenge of the wild and untouched,” she said.



“The biggest problem to me would be finding places suitable for people to sleep in, to eat and to have all the commodities that they need. Hospitals should anything happen. That’s the thing that needs to be part of the infrastructural development to help the industry.”





Maria Noronha, a Timorese Australian, set up one of the first tour companies in Timor-Leste post-independence. (Photo: Ray Yeh)

In other words, keep expectations low when it comes to the hardware. Outside of Dili, roads might get bumpy - if there are roads to begin with. This isn’t Bali or Phuket.



2. DON’T EXPECT FIVE-STAR SERVICE



For most people from the developed world, It’s hard to imagine someone who has no concept of service and hospitality. But that is precisely the case for many Timorese people.



“For example being a waiter or waitress, but they have never been to a restaurant in their life - so how are they to know what they're supposed to do?” said Mr Lee of Ocean View Restaurant, who employs more than 30 Timorese staff, many of whom he personally trained.



Compared to when he started his business 16 years ago, things are improving, albeit slowly.



“Hospitality is perhaps one of the most attainable and realistic sources of employment for young people,” said Susan Marx, country representative of The Asia Foundation. The non-governmental organisation has been working closely with stakeholders to develop the country’s tourism sector.



“I’ve seen in my few years here a change in the quality of services in some of these private-sector operators that have invested in their staff,” Ms Marx said.







Australian couple Kathy Petty and Bruce Logan have been running the Beachside Hotel in Dili for six years. (Photo: Ray Yeh)

Ms Petty of Beachside Hotel hires mostly Timorese in her six-year-old establishment. She said: “The people are lovely. Big smiles. They have been through a lot… But they were very willing to learn, and they are easy to get on with.”



So as a visitor, while you may not expect top-notch service, be friendly and patient and you will be rewarded with genuine smiles from the Timorese service staff.



3. IT’S PRICIER THAN YOU THINK



For a “poor” country, Timor-Leste is not a cheap place to visit. The country uses US currency, and many everyday items are priced the same as they would be in say, Singapore. A restaurant meal would easily set you back US$10, and a coffee costs about US$2 to US$3.



“When compared to say Indonesia or Thailand where you can get a lot more for US$20 a day, yes, Timor is comparatively expensive,” said Ms Marx.



She explained: “This is a small island where most things are imported and it’s not that easy to reach... At the moment the demand makes economies of scale very difficult. But, once you have more people demanding those things, the relative cost will come down.”



So while it’s definitely cheaper than visiting a country like Singapore or Australia, if you’re looking for bargain-basement prices, Timor-Leste is perhaps not for you.







This is part of a series of reports by Channel NewsAsia’s Ray Yeh, who recently spent a week in Timor-Leste. Read his earlier story about the burden of being young in Timor-Leste. Follow him on Twitter @RayYehCNA, and visit CNA Insider on Facebook for more stories.