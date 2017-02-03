Angola's dos Santos will not run in 2017 presidential election

LUANDA: Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos will not run in this year's presidential election, he said on Friday, calling an end his 38 years in power.

Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will be the presidential candidate for the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in elections planned in August, dos Santos said. Dos Santos will remain president of the MPLA.

(Reporting by Heculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)