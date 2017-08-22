Angola's Lourenco dismisses notion he would share power if elected president

The Angolan ruling party's presidential candidate, Joao Lourenco, said on Tuesday he would have all the power if elected, apparently dismissing concerns over President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' continued influence.

Dos Santos will not run, bringing an end to 38 years as head of state, but he will retain control of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

