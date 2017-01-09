Another top Malaysian official charged for corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The former CEO and managing director of Malaysia's Tekun Nasional was charged with two counts of corruption on Monday (Jan 9).

Abdul Rahim Hassan pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM36,000 (US$8,000) from a debt collection company back in 2015. Tekun is a government agency that provides financing to Bumiputera entrepreneurs, or indigenous and ethnic Malay entrepreneurs.

Abdul Rahim is the latest top official to be hauled to court by Malaysia's anti-corruption commission.

Last week, the graft busting body arrested the secretary-general of the rural and regional development ministry and his two sons after it unearthed gold assets and cash worth about US$600 million in several safe deposit boxes.

In December, a former director of the Sabah water department, his wife and a former deputy director were charged with misappropriating funds totaling about US$14 million as well as for unlawfully possessing luxury goods.

"We are very upset, we are very sad that things happened and we hope these things can be resolved quickly," said Malaysia's Second Minister for International Trade and Industry Ong Ka Chuan. "We hope there's no future of misappropriation of public funds. This will not bring a good image to the country and impact investor confidence.

"I think the whole world is facing challenges in term of government administration, economic challenges. For the year 2017, we have to look forward so we can eliminate all the negative factors and prepare for an optimistic investment future."

At the monthly assembly for the Prime Minister's Department, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak also told civil servants that the anti-corruption commission's recent crackdown was a reminder about wastage as well as not taking what the people are entitled to.

However, Mr Najib's comments did not sit well with everyone.



In a statement, electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 noted the "irony and hypocrisy" of the Prime Minister's remarks, considering allegations that he misappropriated millions of dollars of public funds himself.

"The 1MDB elephant in the room remains unaddressed," said the group, which called on Mr Najib to walk the talk, and "answer for the billions found in his personal accounts first before preaching to others."

Mr Najib has been cleared of any wrongdoing in Malaysia and has repeatedly maintained his innocence.