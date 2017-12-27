Anthrax antibodies found in North Korean defector's body: Reports

SEOUL: A North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2017 was found to have anthrax antibodies in his bloodstream raising fears that Pyongyang may be developing biological weapons, reports said on Wednesday (Dec 26).

"Anthrax antibodies have been found in the North Korean soldier who defected this year," a South Korean intelligence officer told South Korea news network Channel A, according to United Press International (UPI).



Anthrax is an acute disease caused by bacteria and can kill 80 per cent of those exposed to it within a day unless antibiotics are taken or vaccination is made available.

According to South Korean authorities, the soldier had developed immunity to anthrax before he defected, but it is unclear if he was vaccinated against the disease.

This revelation is said to be a cause for concern in South Korea as an anthrax vaccine is "expected to be developed by the end of 2019" but no sooner, a South Korean defence ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said, as quoted by UPI.

According to UPI, North Korea has been suspected of developing biological weapons after the country publicised works by the Pyongyang Biological Technology Research Institute in 2015.

North Korea claims the facility is used for pesticide research, but experts said that the dual-use equipment in the facility suggest that it is used to manufacture biological weapons.

Meanwhile, four other North Korean defectors were reported to have shown signs of radiation exposure on Wednesday.

The defectors were among those who lived in Kilju County, an area that includes North Korea's nuclear test site Punggye-ri.

It is unclear if this is related to North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

