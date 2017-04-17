Anwar's lawyers mount fresh legal challenge to free him

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyers for former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim have filed a fresh application on Monday (Apr 17) to set aside the sodomy conviction that sent him to jail in February 2015 on the basis of fraud.



Anwar's legal team filed a writ action at the KL High Court with a statement of claim stating that the main prosecution witness - his former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan - gave perjured evidence "which to the knowledge of the defendant was false".



"Anwar Ibrahim says in this action that at his trial, his conviction was obtained through perjured evidence and testimony rendered at the trial and hence the conviction was obtained by fraud," lawyer N Surendran told reporters at the court house.



"Under section 44 of the Evidence Act, if you obtain a conviction by fraud or collusion, that conviction can be subsequently set aside. Anwar Ibrahim is an innocent man and in this action we are going to prove his innocence."



Surendran would not divulge what evidence was obtained by fraud, saying this would be revealed during the course of the trial.



Anwar was sent to prison in February 2015 after Malaysia's highest court rejected his appeal against a 2014 sodomy conviction which he has insisted is politically motivated.



Several failed attempts to free him via the courts and through a royal pardon have been made since.



The conviction disqualifies him from political office and contesting the next election that must be held by 2018.

With polls speculated to be held this year, Anwar's wife and current opposition leader Wan Azizah Wan Ismail told Channel NewsAsia she feels that the "forces that be" may not want the charismatic politician to be set free.



"Elections are just pending there is a chance that maybe the forces that be may not want him out but you have to try," she says.



"And I think the rakyat and the people, the voters are hoping generally for some sort of direction. And Anwar- even though he's here, his leadership is with us in spirit - we want him to be out and lead us . So I think this is all part of the hope and we all pray that it can be done and it can be one one of the things that can get Anwar out immediately."



If this legal challenge fails, Anwar's lawyers expect him to be released on Jun 10, 2018 based on convention of reduced sentences for good behavior.