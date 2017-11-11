APEC leaders agree to address 'unfair trade practices'

DANANG, Vietnam - Asia-Pacific leaders on Saturday (Nov 11) agreed to address "unfair trade practices" and urgently called for the removal of "market distorting subsidies".

A joint statement issued by 21 countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) following their meeting in Vietnam showed the influence of United States President Donald Trump, who has vowed to rewrite trade pacts he sees as unfavourable to the US.

"We will work together to make trade more inclusive, support improved market access opportunities, and address unfair trade practices," the statement read.

"We urgently call for the removal of market-distorting subsidies and other types of support by governments and related entities."