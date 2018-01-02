Armed gang robs Perak hypermarket, escapes with RM200,000

TAIPING, Perak: Five armed and masked men fled with about RM200,000 (US$49,740) following a heist at a Taiping hypermarket in the Malaysian state of Perak on Tuesday (Jan 2), reported The Star.

Acting Taiping police chief Razlam Hamid said the robbers had tied up several workers at the hypermarket's loading area before breaking into the premises at about 1.05am.

"The robbers first charged at two security guards who were on patrol at the back of the hypermarket and were armed with machetes, crowbars and sharpened pipes," Mr Razlam said in a statement.

He added that two additional security guards were bound and taken to the loading area shortly after the initial altercation.

The Star reported that the security guards managed to break free at about 4.30am, and found that the metal door for the staff entrance was broken.

The security guards lodged a police report after notifying their employers.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as an armed gang robbery.