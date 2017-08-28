Armed men destroy two dozen logging trucks in Chile indigenous dispute

SANTIAGO: A group of armed men claiming to represent the nation's indigenous Mapuche people hijacked and burned 29 logging trucks in southern Chile on Monday morning as a years-long conflict with forestry companies heated up.

The government convened an emergency meeting less than two weeks after a similar attack in which 18 trucks were burned.

It was not clear to what extent the attacks have broader support among Mapuche communities. Many Mapuche leaders doubt all such attacks are carried out by indigenous people, saying non-indigenous groups with a radical political agenda may be involved.

The trucks belonged to Sotraser, a subcontractor that mainly serves subsidiaries of Chilean forestry companies Empresas CMPC and Arauco .

According to local authorities, at least two people were responsible for the arson attack, although local media reported that as many as seven people were responsible.

"We're going to combat violence and we are not going to allow minoritarian groups, which don't value dialogue, to ruin the great effort all regional actors in the south are doing to promote development and overcome exclusion," Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said in televised remarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 600,000 Mapuche live in Chile, concentrated in Araucania and Bio Bio, two lush and hilly provinces roughly 400 miles south of Santiago, the nation's capital.

Ever since the Chilean army invaded Mapuche territory in a brutal campaign in the late 1800s, relations with the state have been fractious.

The conflict has accelerated in recent years, with armed groups burning houses, churches, trucks, and forest plantations. It has also spread geographically. The Monday attack occurred in the region of Los Rios, south of the traditional conflict zone.

The conflict is weighing on Chile's logging industry, the nation's second largest export sector after mining.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)