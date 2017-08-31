Around 27,400 Rohingya flee into Bangladesh from Myanmar: UN sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Around 27,400 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar during the past week and a further 20,000 are marooned in no man's land between the two countries, three U.N. sources said on Thursday.

Bangladeshi border guards on Thursday recovered the bodies of 20 Rohingya women and children whose boat capsized as they fled Myanmar.

