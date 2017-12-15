Arson behind death of four family members: Malaysian authorities

KUALA SELANGOR: Police believe that the case of murder-cum-burning of four family members in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, on Wednesday (Dec 13), has been solved with the arrest of a disabled man in Taman Pusat Kepong, Kuala Lumpur early Friday morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the 38-year-old deaf and mute suspect was detained at a shophouse at about 1am, The suspect will be remanded for a week.

"A police team from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters raided the shophouse based on intelligence that the suspect lived there and had received treatment at a private clinic.

"The suspect confessed to the crime. He had no previous records. He worked at a furniture factory in Kepong and was the boyfriend of the youngest daughter of the elderly victims, who is also deaf and dumb," he told reporters.

