Arson suspected in Selangor fire that kills 4, including 2 children

KUALA LUMPUR: Two elderly people and two boys were killed after a fire razed a wooden house in Tanjung Sepat, Selangor early on Wednesday morning (Dec 13), according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Three of the victims have been identified as 73-year-old man Chia Tee Nang, 68-year-old woman Lim Mai Shak and three-year-old boy Chia Yuan Bin.

The fourth victim, who is reportedly a nine-year-old boy, has not been positively identified by local authorities.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul said the department responded to a call at 6.08am.

He added that firefighters found four bodies in the debris after putting out the fire which destroyed the wooden house along Jalan Tepi Laut.



Kuala Langat police chief Azizan Tukiman was quoted as saying that initial investigations at the scene found accelerants or flammable liquids around the fuel tank of the family car.

The family car said to be have been used as a trigger to set the house on fire. (Photo: JBPM)

“The evidence suggests the family car, which was parked in the front porch, was used as a trigger to set the house on fire,” he said.

Azizan added that police are trying to identify possible suspects behind the deadly arson.