As Philippine battle takes its toll on civilians, citizens show best face of humanity

As the Marawi conflict takes its toll on civilians, it is ordinary citizens like Amer and Khominie who show the best face of humanity during trying times.

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines: Amer Riga hasn’t slept more than three hours each night since the Marawi clashes began last week when Islamic State-aligned rebels rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city.

He spends his days volunteering as a nurse at a medical clinic and the nearby evacuee centre treating people who have fled from the Marawi clashes. He has even accidentally treated two members of the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to IS, before realising who they were.

Amer in his medical clinic. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

Last week, when Amer started seeing people flee from Marawi, he quickly got some funds and rallied his family, and began handing out water and food to passing people. He said vehicles had been stranded for up to 20 hours as traffic piled up.

A picture was tweeted - and then re-tweeted more than 13,000 times, bringing his cause to global attention. He says he now gets money sent to him from across the world from as far as Brazil and Australia, which he then uses to buy more supplies to treat and feed the evacuees, who now number more than 80,000.

Amer's family handing out water to passerby. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

“Marawi city means land of Muslims. There were lots of children playing and people were happy there; they had no problems,” he said.

“Everything turned upside down when the war started. People fled, and any food and personal belongings were left behind. They left their money, their belongings and then their houses were burned down.

“I don’t know if they still have homes to return to. At least, in this way, we can reduce their sadness and traumatic experience,” he said.

The medical centre Amer works in. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

The clinic that Amer volunteers at is small and basic. Patients sprawl on floor mats and waiting room chairs, intravenous drips plugged into them as they try to sleep with a towel over their head to drown out the sound of traffic outside.

In one corner, Janatta, a five-day-old baby, gurgles for milk. He was born during the war and his mother had to flee from clinic to clinic before finally giving birth here.



Other people come in, weak and hungry from walking for up to 10 hours to get to a place of safety.

A Marawi evacuee sleeps on waiting room chairs in the medical clinic. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

Amer has also harnessed the power of social media to get to those who need help. He said he gets tweets and Facebook messages from people asking for food, which he then forwards to the relevant civil groups.

He said he has received distress calls from people trapped inside Maute-controlled areas, but cannot reach them yet.

A Marawi evacuee sleeps on mats on the floor of the medical centre. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

At the border of Lanao del Sur - where Marawi city is - and Lanao del Norte, Khominie Silal is also doing what he can to help. He was sitting on his roof one evening when he started seeing people walking by in the thousands. He saw children, pale from hunger, stumbling as they walked. He immediately opened his doors.

Recent escapees Channel NewsAsia spoke to said Maute rebels were targeting and killing Christians, asking people to cite Quranic verses to determine if they were Muslim or not. Other escapees told of stories of Muslims hiding Christians to protect them as Maute militia patrolled outside.

Khominie housed and welcomed both Christians and Muslims as they came, until he couldn’t fit anyone else inside. Most have since travelled on Iligan to stay with their relatives there.

“During all-out war before … I know how it is to be an evacuee. So when I saw them, I knew how it felt like. That’s why I took pity on them,” Khominie explained.

Khominie said he did check that no one was a member of the Maute group by asking police to verify their identity and by asking them questions.

Evacuees who Khominie are sheltering. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

Diameera was one of the people Khominie rescued. She said they had walked for what seemed like forever, with the aim of reaching Iligan city where they heard all the evacuation centres were.



But with curfew fast approaching and Iligan still very far away, she didn’t know what to do to protect herself and her family once night fell.

"From Marawi to Balo, we just walked. We would rest for a while, then we would get up again and walk. We arrived here at 4 in the afternoon. We left in the morning," she said.



"We really didn’t want to leave because we have no idea where we were going but … there is no more electricity and no more water and there is little food left, so we decided to leave,” she said with tears in her eyes as her children crowded around her.

"Maybe along the way, we will be able to see relatives and friends who can let us in."