ASEAN terror groups are sanctuaries for Islamic State militants fleeing Syria and Iraq, says Malaysian Defence Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asia terror groups are acting as sanctuaries for Islamic State (IS) militants fleeing from Iraq and Syria as they come under intense air strikes from a Western-led coalition, said Malaysia’s Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

“Regional groups such as the Abu Sayyaf (ASG), Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and the Mujahideen have already publicly pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State,” Hishammuddin told the inaugural Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh on Sunday (26 November).

“These groups serve as a ‘home away from home’ for those running away from Mosul, Aleppo and Raqqa – and they have gone further to even declare an Islamic State caliphate called the ‘East Asia Wilayah.” Their self-declared caliphate spans Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Southern Thailand and Myanmar as they continue to lose territory in Iraq and Syria,” Hishammuddin added.

ISLAMIC STATE ISSUES FRESH CALL TO MUSLIMS TO WAGE JIHAD IN MINDANAO



On Sunday, the IS reiterated a call to Muslims in Philippines and all over the world to support a “war against the military” in Mindanao island in southern Philippines, IS expert Nico Prucha of Vienna University told Channel NewsAsia.

The call comes less than two months after the government took back Marawi city on Mindanao from IS-linked militants led by the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf’s Isnilon Hapilon faction who laid siege to the city for five months.

“The message was posted by Islamic State on Sunday on Telegram with the hashtag #EastAsia, calling for people to wage war in Mindanao,” said Prucha, a fluent Arabic speaker who specialises in jihadist activity online and blogs at www.onlinejihad.net.

While government forces are desperate to defeat foreign fighters of the Islamic State in Marawi City, they won't succeed, the message said. Foreign fighters from Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East went to southern Philippines to fight in Marawi.

The message urged Muslims in the Philippines and around the world to once again join the fight to establish the East Asia Wilayah.

More than 1,000 people died in Marawi, the worst battle faced by the government in the 21st century.

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte has since warned of retaliation by terrorist groups in the wake of Marawi’s liberation.