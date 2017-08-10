Asian couple buys street in upscale San Francisco neighbourhood for US$90,000

SAN FRANCISCO: Residents of an upscale neighbourhood in San Francisco have been left shell-shocked after losing ownership of their private streets to an Asian couple.

Tina Lam from Hong Kong and her husband Michael Cheng, from Taiwan - both based in California - purchased the streets and sidewalks of Presidio Terrace for US$90,000 at a public auction.

The couple was able to purchase the street and common areas when the home owner's association defaulted on the property tax for the street.

Tina Lam from Hong Kong (L) and her husband Michael Cheng (R), from Taiwan are both based in San Jose, California. (Photo: Facebook)

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the auction was conducted after the homeowners association failed to pay a US$14-a-year property tax bill for three decades.

The bidding price started at US$994, eventually rising to US$90,100 for the winning bid.



Cheng and Lam, who reside in San Jose, now own "the street, its sidewalks and every other bit of 'common ground' in the private development that has been managed by the homeowners since at least 1905", the report said.

A view of homes on Presidio Terrace on Aug 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: AFP/Justin Sullivan)

The report added that residents only came to know of the sale after they were contacted by representatives of the couple on May 30, when they were asked if they were keen to buy back the streets and sidewalks.

The California couple are now aiming to profit from the purchase by charging residents for parking, according to the Chronicle which first reported the eyebrow-raising sale.



A view of homes on Presidio Terrace on Aug 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: AFP/Justin Sullivan)

The private cul-de-sac which features several multimillion dollar mansions has been home to leading personalities like Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

“We could charge a reasonable rent on it,” Cheng told the Chronicle after acknowledging that there were several financial opportunities that they were considering.

While the couple is busy planning its next profitable move, residents in the exclusive enclave are crying foul over losing their privacy and their streets and have demanded the Board of Supervisors invalidate the sale.