At least 1 dead, 14 injured in Taiwan restaurant blast: Reports

TAIPEI: At least one person was killed and 14 people injured after a blast rocked a restaurant during lunchtime at Taichung’s Feng Chia business district, local media reported on Tuesday (Jul 18).

Several of the injured are said to be students who had just arrived at the restaurant or were waiting in line, according to the Taiwan News.

Firefighters found a woman's body on the second floor of the restaurant after the fire had been put out, Central News Agency reported.

A series of explosions were "heard from a restaurant in the city’s Xitun District at 12.22pm, after which a fire engulfed the site as well as an adjacent clothing store, a ramen shop and a curry place", according to the Taiwan News.



At least six households were affected by the blaze, said local police, which was triggered by a leak from a gas cylinder on the first floor of the restaurant.

Of the victims, one was 35-year-old pregnant woman and six others were students from the nearby Feng Chia University, Taiwan News reported. At least two men suffered burns to 80 per cent of their body, it added.

The blaze was brought under control after firefighters had mobilised 23 vehicles and 69 personnel. The damage could cost up to NT$1.5 million, (US$49,400), according to initial estimates.

The Feng Chia district, established in 1963, is considered to be Taichung’s largest and most popular night market.