NEW DELHI: At least 12 people are dead and over 100 are injured after a boiler exploded at a power plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (Nov 1).

The coal-fired plant is owned by India's biggest power utility NTPC Ltd, and police officer Dhananjay Singh said the plant, in the town of Unchahar, has now been shut down.

#Unchahar boiler explosion at Rae Bareilly district. Sad incident. 10-15 people killed. 100s injured. pic.twitter.com/l7wTbLYAc9 — Himanshu Shekhar🇮🇳 (@hsverma) November 1, 2017





