At least 2 killed, dozens injured by blast in China's eastern Ningbo city

BEIJING: A powerful blast on Sunday (Nov 26) morning in China’s eastern Zhejiang province has killed at least two people and injured dozens according to a local official.



The city government said on an official social media account that the explosion had occurred in a "vacant lot" but it did not provide more details. It added that an unidentified number of people were being treated.

The explosion brought down buildings, state media reported, while police said the cause had still to be determined.

The explosion happened at around 9am (0100 GMT) at a factory in Jiangbei district in Ningbo, a coastal city about 100km south of Shanghai, according to state news agency Xinhua, citing local authorities, witnesses and the Ningbo city’s fire department.

In a separate report, China Central Television (CCTV) did not refer to a factory, but said the force of the explosion shattered windows and punched holes in the walls of buildings as much as a kilometre away.

Rescue workers look for survivors after an explosion in Ningbo, China's eastern Zhejiang province on Nov 26, 2017. (Photo: STR/AFP)

CCTV images showed a few flattened cars and a low-rise building with a collapsed wall. The state broadcaster said it was not a gas explosion, without elaborating further.

According to Zhejiang Daily, several buildings collapsed in a nearby residential area that had already been cleared of people. Police told Reuters the area had been marked for demolition.

Rescue work and investigation into the cause were underway, police said in a statement issued on its verified Weibo account.

Blasts and other accidents are common in China due to patchy enforcement of safety rules, although the government has pledged to improve checks to stamp out such incidents.