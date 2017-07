JIANGSU: At least 22 people were killed and three others wounded after a house caught fire in China's eastern Jiangsu Province on Sunday (Jul 16), according to reports.

The incident occurred at 4.32am local time at a two-storey house in Yushan Town in Changshu city, reported Xinhua.

A report by CGTN, citing sources, said the house was rented to more than 20 people.

The fire has been put out and investigations are underway.