At least 25 reported dead in suicide attack on Pakistani shrine

ISLAMABAD: A suicide bomber attacked a crowded Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, police said, with local television reporting that at least 25 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the latest in a wave of bombings this week.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif immediately condemned what he termed an attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province.

A suicide bomber entered the shrine as crowds massed on Thursday, a statement from the Sindh police spokesman said.

Local Dawn TV quoted a medical superintendent identified as Moinuuddin as saying 25 bodies and 25 seriously wounded were brought to a local hospital.

Geo TV quoted an unnamed medical official as saying at least 30 were killed.

