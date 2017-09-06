Aung San Suu Kyi says government working to protect Rohingya rights: Report

SINGAPORE: Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has addressed for the first time the fate of the persecuted Rohingya minority since the latest violence broke out in the region, CNN reported on Wednesday (Sep 6).



The Nobel laureate assured Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a phone conversation on Tuesday that her government was working to protect the rights of the Rohingya, the report said.



According to a readout of the call, Aung San Suu Kyi said: "We know very well, more than most, what it means to be deprived of human rights and democratic protection.



"So we make sure that all the people in our country are entitled to protection of their rights as well as, the right to, and not just political but social and humanitarian defence."

During the conversation, Erdogan condemned escalating human rights violations targeting the minority group and said that they "deeply concerned" the world, sources from his office said.

Suu Kyi also said that misinformation was being distributed to promote "the interests of the terrorists", the report said.

The government was working hard to ensure terrorism did not spread across Rakhine State, she added.

Suu Kyi has been under mounting international pressure to halt violence against Rohingya Muslims that has sent nearly 125,000 of them fleeing over the border to Bangladesh in just over 10 days.

The latest flare-up in Rakhine State began on Aug 25, with at least 400 people reportedly killed.