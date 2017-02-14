Aussie policeman fries an egg on his vehicle thanks to heatwave

BIRDSVILLE, Australia: An Australian police officer fried an egg on the bonnet of his vehicle during the recent heatwave in the Queensland town of Birdsville.

A video posted on the Queensland Police Service's Facebook page shows an officer cooking an egg with a frying pan sitting on top of a vehicle parked on Big Red, the red sand dunes that make up the Simpson Desert in Australia.

The video was posted online on Friday (Feb 10) and has garnered over 3 million views within five days.

A report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News said the Bureau of Meteorology recorded the afternoon temperature in Birdsville has not dipped below 41 C (105.8 F) since Australia Day (January 26) until Sunday (February 12).

Birdsville usually records a February maximum of 38 C (100.4), but this year the temperature set a record of top 47.1 C last Sunday (116.78 F).

The extreme heat rolling out of Australia's desert interior also pushed temperatures in the north-eastern state of Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), home to the capital, Canberra, to uncomfortable levels over the weekend.