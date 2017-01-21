Australia car-ramming death toll climbs to 5 after baby dies

MELBOURNE: A three-month-old baby boy who was injured in the car-ramming incident in the Australian city of Melbourne on Friday (Jan 20), died in hospital on Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to five.

Hospitals were treating 37 other people injured during the incident, while four remained in critical condition, Australian police said in a statement.

Apart from the baby boy, other casualties included a 10-year-old girl, a 25-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Police were in hot pursuit of the driver of the car on Friday when the man deliberately drove into pedestrians in the vicinity of Bourke and Queens Streets.

The driver, who was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard, is believed to have been involved in a stabbing incident which occurred earlier in the day. The man had allegedly taken a woman hostage in his car, but she later managed to escape before the car-ramming incident.

Police said the incident was not terrorism-related.