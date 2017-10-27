Australia Deputy PM ineligible for parliament over dual citizenship

Asia Pacific

Australia Deputy PM ineligible for parliament over dual citizenship

The most critical case involves Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), whose potential ouster from parliament could jeopardise Malcolm Turnbull's (L) coalition government AFP/WILLIAM WEST
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SYDNEY: Australia's deputy prime minister is ineligible to sit in parliament as he held dual citizenship when elected, the nation's highest court ruled Friday (Oct 27), in a move that threatens the government's slim majority.

Barnaby Joyce was among seven politicians embroiled in a crisis after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

The High Court decision means the government loses its one-seat majority in the lower House of Representatives until after a by-election for Joyce's seat.

Source: AFP/ad

Bookmark