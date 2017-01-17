Australia, Malaysia, China halt MH370 underwater search

SYDNEY: The deep sea hunt for missing flight MH370 has been suspended, the Australian, Malaysian and Chinese governments said Tuesday (Jan 17).

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.

The plane "has not been located" in the 120,000 square kilometre (46,000 square mile) search area of the southern Indian Ocean, a statement from the three nations said.

"To date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended."



However, relatives of the MH370 victims said they were "dismayed" about the decision to suspend the search.



In a statement, Voice370, an international group of MH370 next-of-kin, appealed for the search to be resumed.



"We appeal to Malaysia, China and Australia to reconsider the decision to suspend the search," the group said.



It also appealed to "all nations" as well as other organisations and the aviation industry to "prevail upon the aforementioned countries" to continue. Citing the decision by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) in December 2016 to recommend a new search area north of the present one, the group said that extending the search to this new area was "an inescapable duty owed to the flying public".



"Commercial planes cannot just be allowed to disappear without a trace."