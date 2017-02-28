Australia man arrested on charges of helping Islamic State develop missile technology

SYDNEY: Australian counterterrorism police arrested an unidentified man after a raid on a countryside property on Tuesday and accused him of seeking to help the Islamic State group by developing missile technology, the first arrest of its kind in Australia.

Dozens of police, including a dog squad and some officers with metal detectors, raided a property in Young, about 270 km (170 miles) southwest of Sydney, earlier on Tuesday, pictures on Australian media showed.

Haisem Zahab, a 42-year-old electrician, was working alone and there was no domestic-related terror threat, said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin.

"We will allege he has utilised the internet to perform services for ISIL," Colvin said, using an acronym for the militant group.

"Firstly, by researching and designing a laser warning device to help warn against incoming guiding munitions used by coalition forces in Syria and Iraq. Secondly, we will also allege that he has been researching, designing and modelling systems to assist ISIL's efforts to develop their own long-range guided missile capabilities."



Zahab appeared in court on two foreign incursion charges punishable by life imprisonment. He was refused bail and will reappear on Mar 8.



Zahab, who was born in Australia, was allegedly in contact with networks linked to the terrorist group.



"We believe he has networks and contacts in ISIL - not necessarily just in the conflict zones, but in other parts of the world as well and he has been relying on them to pass this information," said Colvin, adding that his research was "fairly sophisticated".



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the arrest after an 18-month operation was "yet another reminder of the enduring threat we face from Islamist terrorism".



"This highlights that terrorism, support for terrorist groups, and Islamist extremism is not limited to our major cities," he said. "It once again shows that we all need to be very vigilant."



The Islamic State group has come under sustained attack in recent weeks from coalition air strikes, which have seen the group lose much of its foothold in Syria and Iraq.

Australian air force planes have been involved in some of those strikes against the group.

A staunch U.S. ally, Australia also sent troops to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq and has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014.

While authorities say they have thwarted a number of plots in recent years, particularly involving radicalised teenagers, Australia had not yet made any arrests of individuals accused of offering such technical assistance to an extremist group.

About 100 people have left Australia for Syria to fight alongside groups such as Islamic State, Australia's immigration minister said last year.

There have also been several "lone wolf" assaults, including a 2014 cafe siege in Sydney in which two hostages and a gunman were killed, and the killing of a police accountant in 2015.