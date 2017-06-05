Australia police shoot hostage-taker dead; scour for militant links

SYDNEY: Australian police on Monday shot dead a gunman who had been holding a woman hostage in the city of Melbourne, police said, adding that they were investigating if the incident was linked to militant activity.

Three police officers were hurt in a stand-off lasting more than an hour at an apartment building in the upmarket beachside suburb of Brighton, police said in a statement, adding that a second man had earlier been found dead from a gunshot wound.

Victoria state police tried to negotiate with a man inside an apartment, they said in a post on their official account on social network Twitter, adding: "It's believed a woman is with him whom he won't allow to leave."

An hour later, police said the situation had been resolved with the woman rescued.

"Police are investigating whether the incident is terrorism-related," the statement added.

Several local media reports said that the Channel 7 newsroom received a call from a man claiming to be linked to the hostage situation.

"My colleague could hear a woman screaming in the background and the male caller told my colleague: 'This is for IS, this is for Al Qaeda'," Channel 7 reporter Paul Dowsley said in remarks cited by 9News.

"(The caller) seemed very firm and the woman in the background was clearly distressed."

Police said they are now investigating that phone call.

"I believe a phone call may have been made by some person to Channel Seven," Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters at the scene. "We will be working with Channel Seven in relation to that call."

The Herald Sun has reported the suspect was known to counter-terrorism police, although Crisp said they have not yet been able to identify him.

"Terrorism is one line of inquiry in relation to this particular matter, we do have our counter-terrorism command working with our crime department investigators," Crisp said.

Police have not said if the gunman and woman knew each other.

"YOU WOULDN'T EXPECT THAT IN BRIGHTON AT ALL"

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired in the suburb.

"I got told there was an explosion around 4pm. I hung around for a while and I heard gunshots, about 10 shots, and we got told it was a hostage situation," local resident Will Reid told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"It was frightening: You wouldn't expect that in Brighton at all."

Three police employees were hurt during the incident but the injuries were not life-threatening, police said, without elaborating.

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its escalating action against the Islamic State militant group, has been on high alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East or their supporters.