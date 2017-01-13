Australia's health minister resigns amid expenses scandal

SYDNEY: Australian Health Minister Sussan Ley said on Friday she had resigned from her Cabinet position amid an expenses scandal that has proved to be an embarrassing start to the year for embattled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Ley, who is also the minister for aged care and sport, had been fighting calls for her to resign for a week after it was revealed she made expense claims for several visits to the Gold Coast, a holiday destination in Queensland state, including one when she said she purchased an investment property on impulse.

