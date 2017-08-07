Australia says it has located missing submerged US aircraft that crashed off its northeast coast

The Australian Navy has located a missing U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Australian waters on the weekend, Defence Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.

A supplied image obtained from the U.S. Defence Force on August 6, 2017 shows search efforts for three U.S. Marines missing after their MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed into the sea off Australia's northeast coast. III MEF Marines, MC2 Sarah Villegas/Handout via REUTERS

"Royal Australian Navy survey ship Melville arrived in Shoalwater Bay overnight," Payne said in a statement. "Shortly after commencing survey operations in the area, the submerged aircraft was located."

