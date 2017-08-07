Australia says it has located missing submerged US aircraft that crashed off its northeast coast

The Australian Navy has located a missing U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Australian waters on the weekend, Defence Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.

"Royal Australian Navy survey ship Melville arrived in Shoalwater Bay overnight," Payne said in a statement. "Shortly after commencing survey operations in the area, the submerged aircraft was located."

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)