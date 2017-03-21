Australian attacked by crocodile after jumping into river to impress girl

QUEENSLAND, Australia: An Australian man - who jumped into the Johnstone River to impress a girl he had a crush on - is lucky to be alive after being bitten by a crocodile in northern Queensland on Saturday (Mar 18).

Known to be infested with crocodiles, Lee De Paauw jumped into the river after drinking at a backpackers hostel with a group of friends including British backpacker Sophie Paterson.

According to local media, De Paauw told Paterson backpackers were more likely to be eaten by crocodiles than Australians and decided to put the theory to the test.

Moments after jumping into the river, De Paauw was attacked by a crocodile and dragged six metres.

"Holy crap, (I thought I was) gone for sure," he said from his Cairns hospital bed.

"At that point I punched it in the snout. My second hit, I got it straight in the eye and then it let go."

De Paauw then managed to swim to the stairs and came out with a bite in his left arm.

Paterson said she could not visit De Paauw in hospital because of her work commitments but has agreed to go on a date with him.

"She's beautiful, caring and kind," said De Paauw.

"I didn't know if there were crocs there. I just done it for Sophie."

Doctors said De Paauw will not lose his arm but he will surely be scarred for life.