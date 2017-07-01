Australian counter terrorism police charge two teens with weapons offences

SYDNEY: Australian counter terrorism police on Saturday charged two teenage men with selling weapons and drugs, but the public has been assured there is no imminent security threat associated with the arrest.

The two 18-year-old teenagers were arrested in a western suburb of Sydney on Friday evening and charged with 17 offences, including the unauthorised supply of firearms and firearm parts.

A staunch U.S. ally, Australia has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals and militants since 2014, having suffered several "lone wolf" assaults. The country has seen a spate of arrests and charges against radicalised youths.

Members of the New South Wales (NSW) state police force, the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission were involved in the operation.

Both men have been refused bail and were due to appear in court on Saturday.

(Reporting by Harry Pearl, editing by G Crosse)

