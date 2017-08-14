Australian deputy PM says he may not be eligible for parliament

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said on Monday he may not be eligible for parliament after being informed he may be a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand.

SYDNEY: Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said on Monday he may not be eligible for parliament after being informed he may be a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand.

Australian politicians are not eligible to be elected to parliament if they are hold dual or plural citizenship, a rule that has forced the resignation of two senators in recent weeks.

Joyce said he was informed by New Zealand officials last week that he may be a citizen by descent.

Joyce was born in Australia. His mother was Australian and his father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject.

"Neither I nor my parents have ever had any reason to believe that I may be a citizen of any other country," he said on Monday.

Joyce asked for the matter to be referred to the Australia's high court for a ruling on his eligibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)