Australian deputy PM says he may not be eligible for parliament
SYDNEY: Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said on Monday he may not be eligible for parliament after being informed he may be a dual citizen of Australia and New Zealand.
Australian politicians are not eligible to be elected to parliament if they are hold dual or plural citizenship, a rule that has forced the resignation of two senators in recent weeks.
Joyce said he was informed by New Zealand officials last week that he may be a citizen by descent.
Joyce was born in Australia. His mother was Australian and his father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject.
"Neither I nor my parents have ever had any reason to believe that I may be a citizen of any other country," he said on Monday.
Joyce asked for the matter to be referred to the Australia's high court for a ruling on his eligibility.
