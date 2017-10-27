Australian deputy PM says he respects court decision that ruled him ineligible for parliament

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said on Friday he respected a High Court verdict that ruled he was ineligible to sit in parliament because he held dual citizenship, a decision that cost the government it's one-seat majority.

"I respect the verdict of the court," Joyce told reporters in the rural New South Wales town of Tamworth. "It's a pretty simple story, we're off to a by-election."

