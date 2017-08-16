Australian father and son electrocuted while fixing pool pump: Reports

BANGKOK: A retired Australian engineer and his 10-year-old son died after they were electrocuted as they were fixing a swimming pool pump at their home in Rayong, Thailand on Monday (Aug 14).

According to The West Australian, Andrew Fenwick, 66, was using a wrench at that point when his son, Jason, came running to help.

The boy died when he stepped into a puddle, the report added.

A water leak along the electric cables had caused the father and son to be electrocuted, according to local reports.

It was the British-born Australian's four-year-old son, Justin, who alerted security guards.

Andrew Fenwick (R) with his sons Jason (L) and Justin (M). (Photo: Facebook@AndrewFenwick)

The man's wife, Somrudi Karilob, 41, was informed of the deaths by neighbours when she arrived.

"This is terrible ... I’m heartbroken. My husband and son gone at the same time. Andrew was so confident with tools, he was an engineer. I don’t know how this has happened," she told reporters.

Police confirmed the incident, according to local media.