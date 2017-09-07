Australian High Court rejects challenge to government's same-sex marriage vote
Australia's High Court rejected two legal challenges on Thursday against the centre-right coalition government's proposed postal vote on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.
Australians will now begin voting in the non-compulsory ballot as early next week, with a result expected to be known in November.
