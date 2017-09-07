Australian High Court rejects challenge to government's same-sex marriage vote

Australia's High Court rejected two legal challenges on Thursday against the centre-right coalition government's proposed postal vote on whether to legalise same-sex marriage.

A poster features two men at a call centre for the Yes campaign in Australia's gay marriage vote, as Australia's high court continues a hearing on the validity of a government plan for a postal vote to legalise same-sex marriage, in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australians will now begin voting in the non-compulsory ballot as early next week, with a result expected to be known in November.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters