Australian man drowns trying to save children at Wollongong beach: Reports

SYDNEY: An Australian man drowned as he was trying to save two children from the waters off Wollongong City beach on Sunday (Sep 10), according to Australian media reports.

Victorian Shaun Oliver, 32, ran into the water when he saw two children aged 10 and 12 struggling in the water, the Australian reported, adding that their two other siblings were rescued by their father.

A surfer managed to rescue the 12-year-old boy with Oliver's help, while the 10-year-old was pulled to safety by a paramedic.

But Mr Oliver, a father of three, succumbed to the current after his rescue attempt and was swept out to sea, reports said.

According to Sky News Australia, three police officers swam out to rescue Oliver. Despite parademics' attempts to revive him, Oliver died in hospital.

Detective Inspector Brad Ainsworth said people should have avoided the beach on Sunday due to bad conditions.



"The beach was closed. There was a heavy surf, a drag, an undercurrent, it was just all the conditions there that you don't go in."

In an emotional post on a GoFundMe page after the incident, Oliver's brother Nathanael said he “responded to a call for help from children swept out and swam to the aid of his fellow man."

“Shaun has sacrificed his future happiness and shared life with wife Carla and three beautiful children to do what none of us hope to do in this lifetime ... be tested,” Nathanael added.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.