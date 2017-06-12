Australian police arrest man for allegedly supplying gun in deadly Melbourne attack

Australian police said on Monday a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged with allegedly supplying a firearm used in a deadly siege in Melbourne last week, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an "act of terrorism".

WELLINGTON: Australian police said on Monday a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged with allegedly supplying a firearm used in a deadly siege in Melbourne last week, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an "act of terrorism".

Victoria state police said in a statement on their website that the man had been charged with four offences and would appear in court on June 14.

The deadly attack took place on June 6 in Australia's second-largest city with police shooting dead a gunman, Yacqub Khayre, after he killed a man in the foyer of an apartment block and held a woman hostage inside.

Turnbull said police were treating the siege as an "act of terrorism" after a claim by the Islamic State group that one of its fighters was the gunman responsible.

