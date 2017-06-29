Australian police charge Vatican Treasurer Cardinal Pell over historical sexual assaults

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Thursday they have charged the Vatican's treasurer, Australian Cardinal George Pell, with multiple sexual assault offences.

"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences," Victoria state police deputy commissioner Shane Patton told a news conference in Melbourne.

"There are multiple complainants relating to those charges," he said. Pell was charged by summons to appear before a Melbourne court on July 18, Patton said.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Paul Tait)