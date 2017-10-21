Australian police offer record reward in serial killer cold case

SYDNEY: Australian police offered a record US$4.75 million in rewards Saturday (Oct 21) to catch the serial killer or killers behind the murders of six Melbourne women in the 1980s.

The women, ranging in age from 14 to 73, disappeared in separate incidents as they travelled on foot around Melbourne over an 18-month period in 1980-1981.

Their remains were found in scrubland in several locations on the outskirts of the city.

The police in Victoria state, where Melbourne is located, announced on Saturday six rewards of A$1 million (US$780,000) each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the murders.

"Investigators are seeking public assistance to help solve these six murders, and are appealing directly to any persons with knowledge of these crimes and of those responsible to come forward and contact police," the department said in a statement.

It said the A$6 million was the largest reward amount ever offered by the department.

