Australian police say disruptive passenger left psychiatric care hours before boarding MH128: Reports

SYDNEY: The passenger on board Malaysian Airlines (MAS) flight MH128 who allegedly threatened to blow up the plane and tried to enter the cockpit had been released from a psychiatric facility just hours before boarding the flight, Australian police reportedly said on Thursday (Jun 1).

The 25-year-old purchased a ticket for the flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur after he was released from the Monash Medical Centre in Clayton on Wednesday, said Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton in a report by Sydney Morning Herald.

"We are no longer treating it as a counter terrorism incident," he said.

"We did initially because of the reports we had and the assessments that were being made. We subsequently, on doing this assessment, determined this was a case involving a mental health issue."

He also reasoned that the delay in getting passengers off the plane was because of initial reports that there was possibly more than one offender and more than one explosive on board.

The Sri Lankan national was overpowered by crew members and passengers who used belts from their pants to tie his hands as the airliner returned to Melbourne. Australian counterterrorism police boarded the plane upon landing and the man was taken into custody.

MAS later announced that the disruptive passenger in question had been detained by airport security and stressed that "at no point was the aircraft hijacked".

The passenger was holding onto a device during the incident which was found to be non-threatening, according to police.

"I can't go into specifics at the moment, but it wasn't an explosive device. What was in the backpack I would describe as a device," Victoria Police Superintendent Tony Langdon said in a Dow Jones report on Thursday. "The contents of the backpack were such that they were able to get through [regular security checks] and the contents of it posed no threat."



"We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew are quite heroic. They managed to calm the situation and allow the aircraft to return safely and we can't commend them highly enough," he added.