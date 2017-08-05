Baby born in Malaysia Grab car gets free rides for life

SINGAPORE: A pregnant woman was on her way to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Aug 3) when she suddenly went into labour.



She ended up delivering the baby in the back seat of the Grab vehicle she was in, and the ride-hailing company announced on Saturday that it is giving the baby - a boy - a lifetime of free Grab rides.

"We're overjoyed to hear that a baby was delivered in a Grab ride," said Grab Malaysia in a Facebook post.

"We couldn't have been more proud of our driver-partner, Grace, who remained calm and brought both parents and baby safely to the hospital."

According to a report by The Star, the couple had been on their way from Bukit Bintang to Sentul Medical Centre for a regular check-up. This was during the evening peak hour and the baby was not due until next week.

Their driver, Grace Nesamani Raju, was quoted saying: “She (the mother) said she could feel the water breaking and she really could not stand the pain, so she was screaming and screaming.”



“The minute I stopped the car at the entrance, the baby was already out, right in front of the hospital,” she told The Star.



Grab praised the driver for taking the couple and their baby safely to the hospital while navigating peak hour traffic. "We're also preparing something really special for Grace. From all of us at Grab, congratulations to the wonderful parents and their bundle of joy!"